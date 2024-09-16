Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $164.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MIDD. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Middleby from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Middleby from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Middleby has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $156.50.

Middleby stock opened at $132.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Middleby has a 1-year low of $109.59 and a 1-year high of $161.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.37.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. Middleby had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $991.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Middleby will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 11,853.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 967,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,609,000 after acquiring an additional 959,272 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Middleby by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,360,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $779,835,000 after purchasing an additional 846,884 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 533.7% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 483,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,115,000 after buying an additional 406,958 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Middleby by 177.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,843,000 after purchasing an additional 349,546 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Middleby by 421.5% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 356,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,356,000 after buying an additional 288,314 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

