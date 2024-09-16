MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Shares Sold by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 67.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,578 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in MillerKnoll by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 566.9% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd.

MillerKnoll stock opened at $27.02 on Monday. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.65 and a fifty-two week high of $31.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.18.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $888.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.65 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

