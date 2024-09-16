Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$20.02.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on MI.UN shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$20.25 to C$19.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on MI.UN
Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Stock Up 2.3 %
About Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust
Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust, an open-ended real estate investment trust, owns and operates a portfolio of income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Canada. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio consists of interests in 29 multi-residential rental properties, including three mixed-use residential apartment and commercial buildings in Toronto, Ottawa, Montréal, Calgary, and Edmonton.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.