Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$20.02.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MI.UN shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$20.25 to C$19.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Get Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MI.UN

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Stock Up 2.3 %

About Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust

Shares of TSE MI.UN opened at C$17.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$686.22 million, a PE ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.09. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 1 year low of C$12.81 and a 1 year high of C$17.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$16.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.63.

(Get Free Report

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust, an open-ended real estate investment trust, owns and operates a portfolio of income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Canada. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio consists of interests in 29 multi-residential rental properties, including three mixed-use residential apartment and commercial buildings in Toronto, Ottawa, Montréal, Calgary, and Edmonton.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.