Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $65.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $120.00.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Moderna from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Moderna from $204.00 to $178.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Moderna from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a sell rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.53.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $68.28 on Friday. Moderna has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.89.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.14. Moderna had a negative net margin of 116.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.62) EPS. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moderna will post -9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total value of $104,874.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,754. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total value of $81,467.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,486.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total value of $104,874.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,600 shares in the company, valued at $682,754. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,158 shares of company stock valued at $11,167,312 in the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in Moderna by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 21.6% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

