ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Price Target Cut to $14.00

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded ModivCare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:MODV opened at $14.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.63. The company has a market cap of $200.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.52. ModivCare has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $52.33.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.80). ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 27.52% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $698.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ModivCare will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 9,965 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in ModivCare during the first quarter worth $91,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of ModivCare by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ModivCare by 5,522.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ModivCare by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after buying an additional 17,220 shares during the period.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

