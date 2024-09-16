Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Holdings Lowered by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,006,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 3.36% of Monro worth $24,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Monro by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,335,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,185,000 after acquiring an additional 62,148 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Monro by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 730,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Monro by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 526,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monro by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 466,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,685,000 after purchasing an additional 37,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monro by 519.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 349,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 292,762 shares in the last quarter.

Monro Stock Up 4.6 %

MNRO opened at $25.89 on Monday. Monro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.75 and a 200-day moving average of $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $774.65 million, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Monro Dividend Announcement

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.21. Monro had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $293.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is 94.92%.

Monro Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

