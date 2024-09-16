MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $8.35 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) – William Blair lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for MSA Safety in a research note issued on Friday, September 13th. William Blair analyst R. Sparenblek now expects that the industrial products company will earn $8.35 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.55. William Blair has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for MSA Safety’s current full-year earnings is $7.75 per share.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.04. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $462.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.30 million.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MSA Safety from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MSA Safety

MSA Safety Trading Up 2.0 %

MSA opened at $176.43 on Monday. MSA Safety has a 52 week low of $147.35 and a 52 week high of $200.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Insider Activity at MSA Safety

In related news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 3,945 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $745,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,953 shares in the company, valued at $6,039,117. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MSA Safety

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in MSA Safety by 30.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after buying an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 35.3% during the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 122,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,792,000 after purchasing an additional 32,054 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 231.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 63,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after purchasing an additional 44,625 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 80.9% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the first quarter worth about $3,625,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSA Safety Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.