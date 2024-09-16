MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,506 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.31% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $13,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 829,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,024,000 after purchasing an additional 32,312 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth $861,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSM. StockNews.com downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. KeyCorp cut MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.20.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

MSM stock opened at $79.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.27. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.05 and a twelve month high of $105.77.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $979.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSC Industrial Direct

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 4,885 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $413,271.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,086.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.