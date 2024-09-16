NanoXplore Inc. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share (TSE:GRA)

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for NanoXplore in a research report issued on Thursday, September 12th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Ezzat expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the year. Ventum Cap Mkts currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NanoXplore’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for NanoXplore’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

NanoXplore Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of TSE GRA opened at C$2.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.52. NanoXplore has a 12-month low of C$1.87 and a 12-month high of C$3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$383.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 1.27.

About NanoXplore

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

