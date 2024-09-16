Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Short Interest Update

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 226,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Nascent Biotech Price Performance
NBIO stock opened at $0.04 on Monday. Nascent Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09.
About Nascent Biotech
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nascent Biotech
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Symbotic’s Double-Bagger Potential as It Hits a Key Inflection
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- High Dividend Yields Make These 2 Shipping Stocks Stand Out
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Nascent Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nascent Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.