Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2024

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIOGet Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 226,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Nascent Biotech Price Performance

NBIO stock opened at $0.04 on Monday. Nascent Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09.

About Nascent Biotech

Nascent Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It is developing Pritumumab, a drug to treat patients with brain cancer malignancies, such as glioblastoma and malignant astrocytoma, as well as epithelial cancers, including lung, breast, colon, brain, and pancreas cancer.

