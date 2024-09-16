National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Stock Position in The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Free Report) by 198.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Real Brokerage were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in Real Brokerage by 240.6% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,703,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,228 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Real Brokerage during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,091,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Real Brokerage by 311.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 288,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 218,034 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Real Brokerage in the 2nd quarter worth $474,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. 53.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Real Brokerage Price Performance

REAX opened at $5.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -29.05 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.59. The Real Brokerage Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $6.75.

Real Brokerage Profile

Real Brokerage ( NASDAQ:REAX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Real Brokerage had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 81.21%. The firm had revenue of $340.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

