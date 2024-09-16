National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDL. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,343,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,753,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $7,518,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 551.9% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 71,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 60,653 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,502,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Price Performance

Shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF stock opened at $56.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.63. GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $91.70.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

