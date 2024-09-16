National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,824 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 1.0% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 53,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 61,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 33,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 6,357 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $348,554.31. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,981.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $60.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $45.32 and a 12-month high of $60.75. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.55.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $417.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. National Fuel Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFG. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on National Fuel Gas from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

