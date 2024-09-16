National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 86,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 19,721 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 179.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 17,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 11,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 419.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 48,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 39,397 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NSA opened at $47.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $47.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.05.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.37 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 21.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 117.28%.

Several research analysts recently commented on NSA shares. KeyCorp downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $44.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.94.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

