NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Director Sells $50,000.00 in Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) Director Thomas H. Waechter sold 2,500 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NETGEAR Stock Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $21.94 on Monday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $22.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.82. The company has a market capitalization of $638.45 million, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.82.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94). The business had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.69 million. NETGEAR had a negative net margin of 21.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NETGEAR

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTGR. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 6.8% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,896,492 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,246,000 after buying an additional 247,162 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,513,785 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,642,000 after purchasing an additional 105,994 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,342,061 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,568,000 after purchasing an additional 26,519 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,545,000 after purchasing an additional 63,786 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in NETGEAR by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 622,936 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,820,000 after buying an additional 261,705 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

Further Reading

