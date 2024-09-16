NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 96.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 25,068 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 408.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.59.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $79.01 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.68%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

