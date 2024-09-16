NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 555,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,032 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.91% of NorthWestern Energy Group worth $27,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 140.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 142.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NorthWestern Energy Group

In related news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $35,720.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,593.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NorthWestern Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NWE opened at $55.94 on Monday. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.97 and a 1-year high of $55.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.14.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $319.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. NorthWestern Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on NWE shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.88.

NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

