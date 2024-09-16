Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 278,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,168 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $43,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NUE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 54.1% during the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 4.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 94.2% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $143.59 on Monday. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $133.42 and a one year high of $203.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.41.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.37. Nucor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.71%.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,847,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nucor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $187.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Nucor

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.