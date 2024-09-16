Nucor Co. to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $3.63 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Nucor in a research report issued on Friday, September 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $3.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.43. The consensus estimate for Nucor’s current full-year earnings is $9.95 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Nucor’s FY2025 earnings at $12.20 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nucor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $187.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Argus upgraded Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $143.59 on Monday. Nucor has a 52 week low of $133.42 and a 52 week high of $203.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.71 and its 200 day moving average is $167.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.81 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,909,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $617,915,000 after purchasing an additional 84,558 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nucor by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,884,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,030,000 after acquiring an additional 660,866 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth about $377,631,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,160,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,580,000 after purchasing an additional 67,974 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Nucor by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,367,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,949,000 after purchasing an additional 85,475 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at $15,847,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 12.71%.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

