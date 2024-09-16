Oleksandr Shulga Sells 24,862 Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) Stock

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Oleksandr Shulga sold 24,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.40, for a total value of C$84,530.80.

Lithium Americas Stock Down 3.3 %

LAC opened at C$3.24 on Monday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 12 month low of C$2.87 and a 12 month high of C$28.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 20.15 and a quick ratio of 52.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$706.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 1.58.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 1.3803828 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LAC shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.00.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

