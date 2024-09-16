Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,320 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,515,000 after purchasing an additional 27,531 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,621,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 200,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,233,000 after acquiring an additional 15,187 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth $841,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,761,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,459,000 after acquiring an additional 184,864 shares during the period.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $98.17 on Monday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $104.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.52. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $578.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP James J. Comitale sold 2,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $224,278.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,592.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 4,500 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $438,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,978.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James J. Comitale sold 2,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $224,278.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,592.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OLLI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.33.

About Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

