Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Lowered to Hold at Northland Capmk

Northland Capmk cut shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ONCT. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a hold rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, September 8th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics Price Performance

ONCT opened at $1.46 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.39. Oncternal Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.03) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,948.70% and a negative return on equity of 136.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.00) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -11.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Quantum Private Wealth LLC owned 0.94% of Oncternal Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.