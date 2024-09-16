OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Receives $54.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.83.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on OneMain in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on OneMain from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on OneMain from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

In related news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 2,500 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $114,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,025 shares in the company, valued at $5,353,893.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $114,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,353,893.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $694,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,560,546.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,614 shares of company stock valued at $1,009,575. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OneMain by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,363,000 after purchasing an additional 17,330 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in OneMain by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,921,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,727,000 after buying an additional 78,106 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 1,125.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after buying an additional 99,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $45.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56. OneMain has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $54.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.74.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.12. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that OneMain will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.09%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

