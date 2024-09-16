Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS) Receives $34.07 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.07.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Onestream in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Onestream in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Onestream from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Onestream from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Onestream in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.
OS stock opened at $29.87 on Friday. Onestream has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $32.49.
Our vision is to be the operating system for modern Finance by unifying core financial functions and empowering the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution. OneStream delivers a unified, AI-enabled and extensible software platform—the Digital Finance Cloud—that modernizes and increases the strategic impact of the Office of the CFO.
