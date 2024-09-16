Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS) Receives $34.07 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.07.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Onestream in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Onestream in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Onestream from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Onestream from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Onestream in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, President Craig Colby sold 200,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $3,779,462.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Craig Colby sold 200,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $3,779,462.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,775,146 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,502 over the last 90 days.

OS stock opened at $29.87 on Friday. Onestream has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $32.49.

Our vision is to be the operating system for modern Finance by unifying core financial functions and empowering the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution. OneStream delivers a unified, AI-enabled and extensible software platform—the Digital Finance Cloud—that modernizes and increases the strategic impact of the Office of the CFO.

