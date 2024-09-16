Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 11,262 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 38.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,262 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $7,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.7% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. STF Management LP raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. STF Management LP now owns 2,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $163.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.29 and a fifty-two week high of $258.69. The company has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -259.90 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TEAM. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W cut shares of Atlassian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.69.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.84, for a total value of $1,222,720.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,559,042.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Atlassian news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $29,069.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 128,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,838,038.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.84, for a total transaction of $1,222,720.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,559,042.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,159 shares of company stock worth $40,166,893 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

