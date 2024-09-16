Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,043 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,680 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Workiva worth $6,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva in the 4th quarter valued at $757,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Workiva in the 4th quarter valued at $4,880,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Workiva by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 626,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,639,000 after buying an additional 47,256 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in Workiva in the 4th quarter valued at $3,793,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Workiva by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 349,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,662,000 after buying an additional 80,551 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $74.73 on Monday. Workiva Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.47 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.91. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $177.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.22 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WK shares. StockNews.com lowered Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Workiva from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Workiva from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Workiva in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Workiva from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Workiva

About Workiva

(Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.