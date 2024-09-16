Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,046 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 103.3% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 61 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.0 %

GS opened at $478.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $154.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $490.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $451.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $517.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.10. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $513.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $464.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GS

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,119,949.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $5,050,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,287,748. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at $6,119,949.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.