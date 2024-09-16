Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,098 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,516 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $7,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,170,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,577,268,000 after acquiring an additional 69,701 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 980,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $602,092,000 after purchasing an additional 523,038 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,705,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 465,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,749 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 387,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,145,000 after purchasing an additional 52,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MLM stock opened at $520.68 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $541.32 and its 200 day moving average is $568.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.91. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $389.90 and a 52-week high of $626.67.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($0.60). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MLM shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $660.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $658.00 to $646.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $629.82.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

