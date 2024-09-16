Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 30,211 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 60.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,375 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 30,211 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $5,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 613 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on SE shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on SEA from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

SEA Price Performance

NYSE SE opened at $81.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a PE ratio of 1,623.60 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.01 and its 200 day moving average is $67.24. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $83.69.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

SEA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.