Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 7,363 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,363 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $5,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 490.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KOF opened at $87.37 on Monday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $69.33 and a 52 week high of $104.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.8325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola FEMSA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.91.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

