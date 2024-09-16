Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 56.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,575 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $6,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 5.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 116,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,805,000 after buying an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,195,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,253,000 after acquiring an additional 424,842 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 26,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities during the second quarter worth $124,000. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Communities Stock Up 2.1 %

SUI opened at $147.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.74 and a 12 month high of $147.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.80. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.91.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 324.14%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SUI shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sun Communities from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.64.

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total transaction of $394,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,340,810.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Featured Articles

