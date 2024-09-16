Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 52.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 333,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 114,206 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $38,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Patron Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% during the second quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 37,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 720.2% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 15,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 14,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 407.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 24,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 19,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.29.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.1 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $111.15 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The stock has a market cap of $438.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

