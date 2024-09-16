Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 45.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,220 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 65,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 244,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 26,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 326.4% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $83.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.42. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $84.57. The firm has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

