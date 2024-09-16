Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $4.49 Million Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,931.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,896,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,560,000 after buying an additional 1,849,118 shares during the period. Members Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 1,493,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,122,000 after buying an additional 732,321 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,218,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7,346.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 668,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,664,000 after buying an additional 659,449 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,533.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 522,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,633,000 after buying an additional 490,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SHY stock opened at $83.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.62 and a 52 week high of $83.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.44 and a 200-day moving average of $81.80.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2883 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.