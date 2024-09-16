Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $4.84 Million Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,056 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $4,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 144.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

CAG opened at $32.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.47 and a 200 day moving average of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,211,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 161,443 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,108.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on CAG shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.78.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

