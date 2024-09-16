Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $4.86 Million Stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,969 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.50% of AB Ultra Short Income ETF worth $4,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $82,000.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.62 and its 200-day moving average is $50.47. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.90 and a one year high of $50.80.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Profile

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

