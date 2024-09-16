Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $5.43 Million Stock Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $5,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.78.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCEP opened at $81.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $56.28 and a 12-month high of $82.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.23 and its 200 day moving average is $73.36.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

