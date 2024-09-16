Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $7.10 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 112.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,857 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 18,953 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DDFG Inc increased its holdings in Tesla by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 1,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 120,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,921,000 after buying an additional 11,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock opened at $230.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $734.44 billion, a PE ratio of 58.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $278.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.60.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

