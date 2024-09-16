Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $7.48 Million Holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 236,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,727 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $7,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1,344.3% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 459,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,443,000 after purchasing an additional 427,976 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1,562.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter.

Get IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF alerts:

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA MNA opened at $32.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.68 million, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.15. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 12-month low of $30.36 and a 12-month high of $32.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.64.

About IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.