Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $7.62 Million Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $7,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 872.7% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 1,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.28, for a total transaction of $542,641.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 182,600 shares in the company, valued at $58,665,728. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 1,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.28, for a total transaction of $542,641.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,600 shares in the company, valued at $58,665,728. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.71, for a total transaction of $221,339.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,989 shares of company stock valued at $37,891,416 over the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $359.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.02 billion, a PE ratio of 50.11, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.25 and a 1-year high of $376.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $341.07 and its 200-day moving average is $313.92.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.63.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

