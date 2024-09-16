Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $7.88 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $216.83 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $228.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.73.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

