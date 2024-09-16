Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,233 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $6,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $76.19 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.32. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.91 and a 1-year high of $79.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.04.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.15. MetLife had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 74.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.54.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

