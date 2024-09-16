Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $5,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MFC. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the second quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 73.6% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 77.2% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 119.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MFC. Barclays began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Manulife Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

MFC stock opened at $28.08 on Monday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $28.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.08.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.27. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $9.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.44%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

