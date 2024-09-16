Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Makes New $5.56 Million Investment in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 71,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,557,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 130.2% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 185,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,664,000 after purchasing an additional 104,719 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,128,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of HWM stock opened at $95.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.72 and its 200-day moving average is $79.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.94 and a 52 week high of $98.15.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.46%.

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $6,847,550.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,687 shares in the company, valued at $8,985,077.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $14,961,111.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,135 shares in the company, valued at $14,982,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $6,847,550.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,985,077.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HWM shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Northcoast Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, June 14th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.67.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

