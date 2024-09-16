Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 7,350 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of GATX worth $4,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 1.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 11.2% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in GATX by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 2,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $138.77 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97. GATX Co. has a 1-year low of $97.21 and a 1-year high of $151.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.96.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.39). GATX had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

