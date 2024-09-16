Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 32,404 e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 32,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,828,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,050,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,351,000 after purchasing an additional 79,701 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at approximately $801,693,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,540,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,744,000 after purchasing an additional 126,231 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,647,000 after buying an additional 168,267 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 952,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,999 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 15,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.85, for a total transaction of $3,090,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,411,429.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total value of $678,313.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,489,342.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 15,386 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.85, for a total transaction of $3,090,278.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,411,429.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,492. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ELF. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. B. Riley initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $224.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.33.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

ELF opened at $116.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.47 and a 52-week high of $221.83.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $324.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Further Reading

