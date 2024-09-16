Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 421.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,319 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $4,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,482,000 after purchasing an additional 25,117 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $410,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

DELL stock opened at $114.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $81.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $179.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.30.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DELL. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.75.

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $22,604,422.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,190,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,873,016.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,032,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.67, for a total value of $117,417,472.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,094,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,453,747.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $22,604,422.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,190,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,873,016.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,140,496 shares of company stock worth $722,588,749. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

