Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 26.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,918 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $6,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 310.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 100.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TTE opened at $67.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $159.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.64. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $62.28 and a one year high of $74.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $53.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.45 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTE. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TTE

TotalEnergies Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.