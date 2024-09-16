Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,185 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,318 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $7,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,837,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in BHP Group by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,389,504 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $299,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,940 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,864,440 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,356,940,000 after purchasing an additional 551,575 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 942,001 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,348,000 after purchasing an additional 420,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth about $19,294,000. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $52.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.76. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $50.90 and a 52 week high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 5.2%. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BHP. Citigroup initiated coverage on BHP Group in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

