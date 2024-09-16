Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,782 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $8,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Align Technology by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 213,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,548,000 after acquiring an additional 7,266 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth $223,610,000. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $235.33 per share, with a total value of $1,529,645.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,247 shares in the company, valued at $6,647,366.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $243.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $232.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.64. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.34 and a 12 month high of $335.73.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $328.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.88.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

